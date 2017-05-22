SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners have recalled catcher Mike Zunino and pitcher Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned three players to help clear a spot for the expected return of second baseman Robinson Cano.

The Mariners made the roster moves Monday, an off day before the start of a three-city road trip on Tuesday. The Mariners optioned pitcher Chris Heston, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and infielder Daniel Vogelbach with the expectation that Cano will be able to come off the disabled list Tuesday after missing time with a strained quadriceps.

Zunino started the season with the Mariners but was sent down earlier this month after batting .167 in the first 24 games of the season. Zunino hit .293 and had five home runs in 41 at-bats with Tacoma.