CHICAGO -- San Francisco Giants center fielder Denard Span is out of the starting lineup with a sprained left thumb.

Span was injured when he got jammed on a pitch during Sunday's 8-3 loss at St. Louis. Giants manager Bruce Bochy says Span is available to pinch run or play defense, but likely will be out of the lineup again Tuesday.

Span is batting .258 with two homers and eight RBIs in 23 games during his second season with San Francisco.

Gorkys Hernandez started in center field Monday night against the Chicago Cubs.