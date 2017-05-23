Two days after Yankees manager Joe Girardi covered home plate in dirt, the umpires give him a chance to redeem himself as he cleans off the plate before the start of the game. (0:24)

Two days after his ejection, punctuated by covering home plate with dirt, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was back interacting with umpires at Yankee Stadium. Monday night's meeting was much more pleasant.

After coach Tony Pena presented the lineup card to the umpires, the crew of Mike Estabrook, Marvin Hudson, Dan Bellino and Jerry Layne requested Girardi's presence.

Once he joined them, the umpires offered Girardi the chance to clean off the plate, which he quickly did with his right hand. The umpires showed their approval as Girardi headed back to the dugout.

There was no ejection for Girardi on Monday night as the Yankees posted a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.