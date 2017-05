Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Anibal Sanchez has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo, manager Brad Ausmus announced today.

Ausmus said Sanchez made the decision to go to the minors in an attempt to become a starter again.

The 33-year-old Sanchez is in the last year of a five-year, $80-million deal.

Sanchez has a 9.00 ERA in 11 appearances over 21 innings. Since the start of the 2015 season, he has given up 68 home runs.