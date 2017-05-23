Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber will make a minor-league rehab start Thursday and could return from the disabled list as early as next week.

Kluber, who has been on the 10-day DL since May 3 because of a lower back strain, threw a bullpen session Monday in Cleveland and reported no issues.

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway told reporters that the team wants Kluber to throw 70-75 pitches Thursday in his rehab start at Triple-A Columbus. At that point, the Indians will determine whether the All-Star right-hander will rejoin their rotation.

"We'll evaluate him after that game," manager Terry Francona told reporters Monday, according to Cleveland.com. "We'll see what's best for him. Whether it's another (rehab) start if he needs it or he's pitches for us."

Mike Clevinger has pitched well as Kluber's replacement in the rotation, going 2-1 with a 1.56 ERA in four appearances -- including three starts.

Kluber, the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2014, is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA this season. He said his sore back had been bothering him for "a few starts" when the Indians placed him on the DL earlier this month.