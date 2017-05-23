The Boston Red Sox have promoted top prospect Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Travis, 23, is batting .286 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games this season at Pawtucket and has played first base exclusively throughout his minor league career.

A second-round draft pick in 2014, Travis recently was rated as Boston's fourth-best prospect and the No. 98 overall prospect in baseball by ESPN's Keith Law.

The Red Sox optioned pitcher Hector Velazquez to Pawtucket on Tuesday to create a roster spot for Travis.