Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista will start at third base for the first time in over four years Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bautista will make his first start at the hot corner since April 14, 2013, according to the Blue Jays.

Toronto is short-handed at the position with star third baseman Josh Donaldson on the disabled list because of a calf injury. The Blue Jays also lose their designated hitter since Tuesday's interleague game is at Milwaukee.

Bautista, 36, has played a total of 388 games at third base in his career but has primarily played right field in his nine-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.