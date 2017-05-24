San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto said Tuesday night that a pair of blisters weren't to blame for a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

"It's not an excuse," Cueto told reporters afterward. "I was getting hit."

He allowed four runs on five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Cueto (4-4, 4.64 ERA) has had one blister on his middle finger since spring training. The second is on his index finger and developed last week during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward all took Cueto deep on Tuesday. The right-hander and Cubs lefty Jon Lester locked horns in a rematch of October's Game 1 of the National League Division Series, which Chicago won 1-0 on Javier Baez's eighth-inning homer. The Cubs eliminated the Giants in four games and went on to their first World Series title in 108 years.

"Long ball got him tonight,'' Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Cueto. "It's a little uncommon for Johnny to make mistakes like that, but still -- you'd like to think he could make a mistake and get away with it, but he didn't tonight.''

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.