Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesse Hahn left with a triceps strain in the third inning of Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

The team announced the injury in the third inning.

Hahn pitched just two innings in the game against the Marlins, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out two. He gave up a single to Christian Yelich in the third then left after a visit to the mound by the Oakland trainer. He entered the game 1-3 with a 3.18 ERA.

Bobby Wahl replaced Hahn for the A's.

The A's also lost first baseman Yonder Alonso to injury after he left in the seventh inning after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch.