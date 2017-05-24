Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who has yet to play this season because of a strained right calf, is making progress and could be back by the beginning of June, manager Jeff Banister said Tuesday.

Beltre ran the bases before Tuesday's game. His next evaluation will be Thursday, after which he could be sent to Arizona for extended spring training.

"Extended is the place where you can go to get the multiple reps needed to expedite the process," Banister told reporters Tuesday. "Physically, we're getting much closer, but there is still more beyond running the bases here. It's the speed of the game, the reaction and the recovery, the ups and downs between innings."

The 38-year-old Beltre has 2,942 hits and is just 58 shy of becoming the 31st member of the 3,000-hit club. Joey Gallo, who leads the team with 14 home runs but has an AL-leading 64 strikeouts, has been getting the starts during Beltre's absence.