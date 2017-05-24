GIF: The evolution of Bartolo Colon

Happy birthday, Bart!

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bartolo Colon, who turns 44 today, has come a long way since he was a fresh-faced rookie for the Cleveland Indians in 1997. Since he hit the major leagues 20 years ago, he's won a Cy Young Award, earned four All-Star selections, pitched for nine teams, and hit one rather legendary home run.

So how have his two decades in baseball changed him? He's been through a lot -- and keeps coming back for more -- but one aspect of his evolution is most instantly apparent: his look.