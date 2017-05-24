Dallas Keuchel told reporters Wednesday that he should be on track to return from the 10-day disabled list and start for the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The left-hander had been dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck.

"It just feels good not to have any discomfort," he said.

Dallas Keuchel looks like he's back to his 2015 form early this season. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Keuchel said Wednesday that he didn't think the injury was a big deal and didn't believe he needed to go on the DL in the first place.

"Everything feels good," he said.

Keuchel is tied for the MLB lead with seven wins, and his 1.84 ERA ranks second behind the Twins' Ervin Santana.