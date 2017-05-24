Yadier Molina smacks a long flyball to right field, where Yasiel Puig makes the catch but collides with Joc Pederson at the same time. Pederson would have to leave the game. (0:51)

Joc Pederson was out of the lineup Wednesday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a day after a frightening outfield collision with Yasiel Puig on the warning track at Dodgers Stadium.

Pederson said his neck was feeling better. He was diagnosed Tuesday night with a neck strain.

Puig was in the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals, batting eighth and playing right field, a day after the 2-1, 13-inning win.

Just before crashing into Pederson, Puig sprinted from right field to right-center and caught Yadier Molina's long fly ball to end the 10th inning. Puig's left elbow appeared to knock Pederson on the side of his head, and Pederson's hat and glove went flying as the center fielder slammed face-first into the outfield wall.

Puig momentarily remained on his feet, raising his glove to show he had caught the ball, before grabbing his chest and dropping to the track.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Pederson had taken a forearm to the jaw.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.