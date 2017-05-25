Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price's second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket is complete.

The left-hander was lifted after getting the first two outs in the fourth inning against Louisville. He retired the final four batters he faced.

His complete line: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.

Editor's Picks 1B prospect Travis gets called up by Red Sox First baseman Sam Travis, who is batting .286 with four homers and 14 RBIs for Triple-A Pawtucket, has been called up by the Red Sox.

Pawtucket officials said Price departed the stadium without speaking to the media.

The Red Sox previously said that Wednesday's start would be Price's last before rejoining the major league team. He has been battling an elbow injury since spring training.

In his first rehab start Friday for Pawtucket, Price allowed three runs on five hits in just two innings, while striking out four and walking one Buffalo Bisons batter. He allowed a solo home run and a two-run double in the second inning.

The 31-year-old Price, who went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA in 2016 and led the American League with 35 starts and 230 innings, is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report