After a fan grabbed a fair ball and gave it to a kid, a Braves security guard ejected the fan and took the ball away from the kid. (0:46)

Video made the rounds on Wednesday night of an overzealous security guard taking a ball from a young Atlanta Braves fan because the man whom the child was with committed fan interference to get it. As it turns out, the kid ended up doing OK on the deal.

As the incident unfolded, even the TV broadcasters urged the security guard to use "common sense" and give the ball back to the child. But he didn't, and he made sure that the man who got the ball was escorted out of the seating area.

The Braves later sent an email to ESPN.com saying the boy was given a ball autographed by Braves star Freddie Freeman and was invited back to a game in June to celebrate his birthday. The man who was escorted out was allowed to return to his seat and watch the rest of the game.