The Los Angeles Dodgers have put Joc Pederson on the seven-day concussion DL.

The center fielder was involved in a nasty collision with right fielder Yasiel Puig on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. He was diagnosed with a strained neck and did not play Wednesday.

In the corresponding roster move, the Dodgers reinstated Kenta Maeda (hamstring) from the 10-day DL. He will start Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Pederson has been hitting .200 with two homers and 11 RBIs on the season.