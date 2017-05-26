Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun was removed from Thursday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with left calf tightness.

Jesus Aguilar pinch hit for Braun in the fourth inning.

Braun was just activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday after battling a left calf strain.

Brewers catcher Manny Pina exited in the second. Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray drilled Pina in the left elbow with a pitch, knocking him flat. Grimacing in obvious pain, he eventually walked off the field accompanied by the trainer and manager Craig Counsell.

Jett Bandy ran for Pina and took over behind the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.