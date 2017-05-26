Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun is headed back to the 10-day disabled list, just days after he came off of it.

Braun has been diagnosed with a left calf strain. He was removed from Thursday night's 4-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks because of left calf tightness. He had just been activated from the DL on Sunday after battling a left calf strain.

Ryan Braun said he came back from his calf strain before he was 100 percent. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Braun made a running catch of a fly ball to left in the third inning, and then Jesus Aguilar pinch hit for him in the fourth.

"Same calf, same situation," Braun said. "I knew when I came back that I wasn't at 100 percent, but it was good enough that I was optimistic I'd be able to work through it. It just kind of grabbed on me when I ran to catch that popup."

This is Braun's fourth stint on the DL in his career. In a corresponding move, the Brewers get RHP Junior Guerra back the 10-day DL. He will start Friday night vs. the Diamondbacks. Guerra has been on the DL since April 4 after straining his right calf in his first Opening Day start.

Also in Thursday's game, Brewers catcher Manny Pina exited in the second. Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray drilled Pina in the left elbow with a pitch, knocking him flat. Grimacing in obvious pain, he eventually walked off the field accompanied by trainer Dan Wright and Counsell.

The Brewers said after the game that Pina suffered a left elbow bruise and that he is day-to-day.

"X-rays were negative. He's day-to-day and was feeling OK after the game," Counsell said.

Jett Bandy ran for Pina and took over behind the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.