BOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia continues to have trouble with his left knee.

Pedroia was lifted from Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers after the fifth inning with what the Boston Red Sox described as left knee pain. The second baseman was classified as day-to-day after a move that the team stressed was "precautionary."

It's unclear when Pedroia aggravated his knee. Pedroia walked and scored in the third inning and was replaced by Josh Rutledge before the top of the sixth.

Pedroia underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last October. He missed three games last month after Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado slid hard into his left knee.