BOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia continues to have trouble with his left knee.

Pedroia was lifted Thursday night from the Boston Red Sox's 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers after the fifth inning with what the team described as left knee pain. The second baseman was classified as day-to-day after a move that the team stressed was "precautionary."

It's unclear when Pedroia aggravated his knee. He walked and scored in the third inning and was replaced by Josh Rutledge before the top of the sixth.

Pedroia underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last October. He missed three games last month after Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado slid hard into his left knee.