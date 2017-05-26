The Toronto Blue Jays will activate Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson ahead of Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers, manager John Gibbons told MLB Network Radio on Friday.

"It's been a long time coming, to be honest with you," Gibbons told the Sirius XM station, "and like I said earlier, the other guys that have stepped in have really done a great job, but if we're going to do anything, we need [Donaldson and Tulowitzki] to be good."

Tulowitzki has been out since April 21 with a strained right hamstring, while Donaldson has not played since April 13 due to a calf issue. Both had been placed on the 10-day disabled list and completed rehab assignments at Class A Dunedin.

Gibbons said the Blue Jays will ease the infielders back into the lineup.

"Early on, we'll probably watch the amount of playing time they're getting, until they get into high gear, but it's definitely two welcome additions," Gibbons said.

Without two of their Opening Day starters, the Blue Jays have stumbled to a 21-26 record and are currently 7½ games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.