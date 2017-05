Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin takes an early exit in the second inning with an intercostal strain. In 35 pitches, Griffin struck out two before stepping off the mound. (0:41)

Texas Rangers starter A.J. Griffin left Friday's 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning with a left intercostal strain.

Griffin grabbed his side after strucking out Ezequiel Carrera. Rangers manager Jeff Banister went to the mound and decided to remove him from the game. Griffin was replaced by Austin Bibens-Dirkx.

Before being removed from the game, Griffin allowed a grand slam to Toronto second baseman Devon Travis.