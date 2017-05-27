The Chicago White Sox have officially signed Cuban prospect Luis Robert to a minor league contract that includes a $26 million signing bonus, the team announced Saturday.

The 19-year-old outfielder, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, has been on the radar of major league teams since he was 15. He had played for Ciego de Avila in Cuba's top league for the past four seasons, hitting .315 with 20 home runs, 92 RBIs and 29 steals.

"We are excited to add Luis -- another young, extremely talented and impactful prospect -- to the White Sox organization," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Luis has the potential to be a dynamic, five-tool player at the major-league level, and we look forward to watching him develop in our system over coming seasons. Luis will immediately be viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball, and his signing adds to the growing depth of quality young players within our organization."

Robert became eligible to be signed as a free agent last Saturday, after Major League Baseball informed teams last month that he would not be subject to the June first-year player draft.