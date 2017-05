Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning died overnight at the age of 85, the Philadelphia Phillies announced Saturday.

Bunning pitched for the Detroit Tigers, Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers over a 17-year career from 1955 to 1971. The nine-time All-Star was selected to the Hall in 1996 by the Veteran's Committee.

After his playing career, Bunning turned to politics. He served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and two terms in the U.S. Senate.