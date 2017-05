Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Alford will be out for at least 4-6 weeks with a left wrist injury that will require surgery.

Alford will undergo surgery next week to repair a broken hamate bone in his left wrist.

The Jays youngster, 22, sustained the injury in Wednesday's game against the Brewers following a foul tip. Alford had also picked his first hit in the majors -- a double -- in the same game.