Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected for the 40th time in his managerial career on Saturday, but might have learned a valuable lesson.

"About 10 minutes after I got kicked out, my phone rang,'' he said after the Royals' 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. "It was my 3-year-old grandson Jordan, asking, 'Granddaddy, did you get thrown out of the game?' I told him I did. He asked me if I had been put in timeout. I guess I kind of was put into timeout, being in here.''

Yost and first baseman Eric Hosmer were ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke in the first inning. Kansas City loaded the bases on an error, a hit and a walk to start the game. Hosmer tried to check his swing on a 1-2 pitch, but third base umpire David Rackley ruled he went around.

Hosmer was ejected after shouting and waving his hand at Rackley. Yost was tossed soon after he came on the field.

"He missed a couple of calls last night at home plate,'' Hosmer said of Rackley. "He goes from missing a ton of pitches last night to missing the first call his way today. To me, that's unacceptable.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.