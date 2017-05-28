New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes experienced a setback in his first minor league rehab game Friday night and will be shut down until at least Tuesday, the Mets announced.

Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 because of a left hamstring strain, felt soreness in his right quad while running the bases for the Class A St. Lucie Mets, the team said. He finished 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and was replaced after playing six innings in left field.

In a statement released by the Mets after Friday's game, Cespedes said, "It was good to get back on the field today. It's been really hard being away from the team. I look forward to hopefully getting back to New York soon."

Cespedes originally injured his hamstring against the Phillies on April 20, but the Mets chose not to immediately place him on the disabled list. He missed three games and then came back, but he reinjured the hamstring against the Braves on April 27. He has been on the DL ever since.

After signing a four-year, $110 million deal before the season, Cespedes is batting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games.