Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton is going on the 10-day disabled list with a strained lat on his right side, the team told reporters Sunday.

The Astros said there is no timetable for his return.

Morton, 33, had picked up wins in four of his past six starts, improving his 2017 record to 5-3 to go with a 4.06 ERA.

The Astros will call up reliever Jordan Jankowski to replace Morton.

Jankowski allowed two earned runs in one inning in his first-career appearance Wednesday before being optioned to Triple-A on Friday to make room for Dallas Keuchel's return from the disabled list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.