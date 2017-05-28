The St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday that second baseman Kolten Wong had been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a recurrence of a left elbow strain.

Wong was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday, and manager Mike Matheny had said it was "concerning" that the elbow issue popped up again.

The 26-year-old Wong left a game May 20 with elbow discomfort and did not return to the starting lineup until Wednesday, missing one game and pinch-hitting in another.

He is batting .278 with one home run and 16 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals brought in rookie infielder Paul DeJong as Wong's replacement.