Less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon struck out six in three scoreless innings in his first rehab start.

Taillon allowed one hit and one walk for Double-A Altoona on Sunday, throwing one wild pitch.

He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.

Taillon, 25, is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts in the majors. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.