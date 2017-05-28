        <
          Pirates' Jameson Taillon solid in 1st rehab start after cancer surgery

          5:57 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Less than three weeks after testicular cancer surgery, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon struck out six in three scoreless innings in his first rehab start.

          Taillon allowed one hit and one walk for Double-A Altoona on Sunday, throwing one wild pitch.

          He had surgery May 8, five days after a loss at Cincinnati in which he allowed six runs in five innings.

          Taillon, 25, is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts in the majors. He was the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft behind Bryce Harper.

