San Francisco Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who has been sidelined since mid-April following a dirt bike accident in Colorado, will start his throwing program Friday, manager Bruce Bochy said.

Bumgarner, who suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and is expected to be out until after the July 10-13 All-Star break, will start out by playing catch. He is expected to make five rehab starts.

"The progress is happening," Bochy said. "I think he sees light at the end of the tunnel."

An MRI exam in late April determined the 2014 World Series MVP suffered no structural damage to his shoulder, and it was announced that he would not require surgery.

Bumgarner, 27, is in the last year of a five-year, $35 million contract extension that he signed in 2012. He is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts this season.

