Chris Davis' struggles at the plate continued over the weekend as the Baltimore Orioles were swept by the Houston Astros, and the first baseman says he is having trouble with his feel at the plate.

"I'm just not picking up the ball, and that's going to make hitting pretty tough," Davis told reporters after the Orioles' 8-4 loss Sunday. "I'm looking forward to getting home and getting back to an environment where I'm comfortable and where I've had a lot of success."

Davis was 1-for-12 against the Astros, part of a 2-for-26 slump that has coincided with a seven-game losing streak for the Orioles and dropped his batting average to .228 on the year. He has struck out 14 times in that span and leads the majors with 74 K's this season.

"I'm just not picking up the ball out of the pitcher's hand," Davis said. "I feel like I was not really recognizing the pitch until it was right in front of me, but at that point it's too late. Anytime I'm taking that many called third strikes, something's going on because I've never been one to really lay the bat on my shoulder."

Davis said he will continue to work on his swing in batting practice, hoping to regain some of the timing that allowed him to hit 85 home runs over the past two seasons.

The Orioles host the New York Yankees for a three-game series beginning Monday (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)