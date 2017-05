The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list Monday with inflammation of the SC joint in his shoulder.

The move was made retroactive to May 27.

Veteran reliever Brandon Morrow was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill his roster spot.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Wood's injury wasn't serious, calling it a "one-start thing," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wood, 26, is 6-0 this season with a 1.69 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts).