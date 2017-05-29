The St. Louis Cardinals optioned outfielder Randal Grichuk to their high Class A team in Palm Beach on Monday when they activated outfielder Jose Martinez from the disabled list.

Grichuk, 25, is hitting .222 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 181 plate appearances this season. Last season he hit a career-high 24 home runs.

"Over the last week or so he's really been struggling at the plate, we wanted to give him the opportunity to take a deep breath, allow him to work on some stuff down in Jupiter where there's a little bit less stress," general manager John Mozeliak told reporters, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Cardinals want Randal Grichuk to work on his "strike zone management" at Class A Palm Beach. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Cardinals want Grichuk to work on his "strike zone management." Mozeliak said sending Grichuk to Triple-A Memphis would have been the "simple thing" but the Cardinals are hoping to see better results when he returns to the majors by sending him to a different level of the minors.

"My feeling is, you've always heard me say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and hoping for a different outcome. This is no different, so I really felt like we had to do something different here, and it's outside the box, but he'll work with (offensive strategist) George Greer for a week or so and see how things go," he said, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Martinez, 28, last played on May 6 and has missed the Cardinals' past 18 games with a groin injury. He was hitting .313 with one home run and four RBIs at the time of his injury.