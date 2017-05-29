New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that he doesn't hold manager Terry Collins responsible for the team's 21-27 start.

"I'm happy with the job Terry has done under the circumstances," Alderson told reporters. "Nobody is happy with the won-lost record. There are reasons for the record that have nothing to do with Terry."

Alderson made his comments in response to recent reports that the Mets' front office has taken issue with Collins' game management, especially when it comes to bullpen usage.

"We're very aware of both the ineffectiveness of the pen over the last period of time as well as its extensive use," Alderson told reporters. "It's a function of our starting pitching. It's a function of the closeness of many of our games. ... Those are all concerns of ours. I think those are critical issues for us to continue to think about."

Collins, who is in the final season of his contract, said he appreciated Alderson's comments.

"Some decisions work and some don't. Right now I'm not looking at yesterday or the day before. I'm looking at today and tomorrow."

The Mets are tied for the National League lead with nine blown saves this season and have been hampered by an unsettled closer situation because of Jeurys Familia's domestic violence suspension to begin the season and a blood clot in his pitching arm that required surgery and might keep him out for the remainder of the season.