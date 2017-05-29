Gregory Polanco attempts to field a ball against the wall in foul ground and his ankle appears to get caught under the bottom of the fence. He would be carted off the field (0:35)

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco was carted off the field Monday during Pittsburgh's 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks after suffering a sprained right ankle in the sixth inning.

Polanco's ankle got caught awkwardly in the railing separating the stands from the playing field of PNC Park while he was chasing after a foul ball.

X-rays were negative and Polanco will see a doctor before getting an update Tuesday, the team announced after the game.

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco left Monday's game on a cart after injuring himself while chasing after a foul ball. Justin Berl/Getty Images

Jose Osuna replaced Polanco in right field.

Polanco was 1-for-2 in Monday's game before exiting with the injury. He is batting .269 with three home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

He was just activated from the disabled list last Thursday after being sidelined for 10 games with a left hamstring injury.

