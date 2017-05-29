Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco was carted off the field Monday with an apparent ankle injury after making contact with the right field wall at PNC Park in foul territory.

Polanco's ankle appeared to get caught under the bottom of the fence.

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco left Monday's game on a cart after injuring himself while chasing after a foul ball. Justin Berl/Getty Images

Jose Osuna replaced Polanco in right field for the Pirates in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Polanco was 1-for-2 in Monday's game before exiting with his injury. He is batting .269 with three home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

He was just activated from the disabled list last Thursday after being sidelined for 10 games with a left hamstring injury.