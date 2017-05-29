Mike Trout injures his thumb while stealing second base in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Marlins. He was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left thumb and faces possible surgery. (0:47)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder and reigning American League MVP Mike Trout is headed to the disabled list and facing possible surgery with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Monday that Trout's absence will be longer than a couple of weeks after results of an MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury.

Trout, 25, suffered the injury Sunday on a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Trout, the AL's MVP in 2016 and '14, jammed his thumb into the base and yelled in pain as he rose from the ground. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth.

Trout went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is batting .337, the highest average in the AL. He has 16 home runs -- second to Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for the major league lead -- and is fourth in the AL with 36 RBIs.

