The Boston Red Sox got good news about Dustin Pedroia on Tuesday.

In a weekly MLB Network Radio appearance, manager John Farrell said an MRI confirmed "no structural damage, ligament or otherwise" to Pedroia's left wrist.

Soreness and swelling is still present, though, and could force Pedroia to the disabled list if the Red Sox believe he will miss close to 10 days.

Pedroia was injured on a strange play in the top of the first inning on Monday. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu dove into first base to tag out Pedroia, who tumbled over Abreu and landed on his wrist. Pedroia stayed in the game in the bottom of the first inning before being replaced by Josh Rutledge.

Pedroia has dealt with multiple wrist and hand injuries over the past few years. He even underwent surgery on his left wrist in September 2014, when he had a first dorsal compartment release and a tenosynovectomy, a procedure to remove an inflamed part of the tendon. He finished that season with a .712 OPS, the lowest of his career.