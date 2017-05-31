        <
          Phillies' Vince Velasquez, Marlins' Justin Nicolino leave game with injuries

          9:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI -- Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has left his team's game at Miami in the second inning because of a right elbow flexor strain.

          Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino has left the game with a bruised left index finger. His status is day-to-day.

          Velasquez pulled up in pain Tuesday night after throwing a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies' trainer and manager hustled to the mound. Following a brief conversation, Velasquez departed trailing 1-0.

          Nicolino, who pitched three scoreless innings, was injured when he bunted in the third and reached second on a throwing error. It was unclear whether the throw hit his hand as he reached first.

