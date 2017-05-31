Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout underwent successful surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb as well as his dorsal capsule, the team announced Wednesday.

The surgery, performed by Dr. Steve Shin in Los Angeles, is expected to sideline Trout six to eight weeks.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after having surgery on his left thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Trout, 25, suffered the injury Sunday on a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Trout jammed his thumb into the base and yelled in pain as he rose from the ground. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game but was later replaced.

"It's definitely the best course of action for him right now, and I think he's comfortable with the decision," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said after Monday night's 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Scioscia said that Trout's loss will be felt beyond his abilities on the field.

"Anytime a guy is hurt, there's a ripple effect," Scioscia said. "We lose a guy like Mike, the way he plays his game, the way he plays with passion, his presence on the field is huge, his presence in the clubhouse is huge. But we have to be more than one guy, and I think we are."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report