The Miami Marlins have set up a trust for the mother and daughter of Jose Fernandez via a $700,000 contribution from Major League Baseball, industry sources told the Miami Herald.

The former Marlins pitcher was killed in a boating accident along with two others in the early morning of Sept. 25, 2016.

Under MLB policy, the league allocates $1 million to a team should one of its players die. However, the insurance company responsible for those payments was reluctant to issue the full amount after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission concluded in its nearly six-month investigation that Fernandez had been operating the boat at the time of the crash with a blood-alcohol level of .147 and traces of cocaine in his system.

The sides eventually settled on a $700,000 payout.

According to Marlins president David Samson, the trust will be used to pay for the education of Fernandez's 3-month-old daughter, Penelope, and will also ensure that her mother, Maria Arias, who was Fernandez's girlfriend, is able to finish any schooling debt-free. In addition, Fernandez's mother, Maritza, will receive an annual sum via the trust, of which Samson is trustee.

"The focus for us and [Marlins owner] Jeffrey [Loria] is making sure Maritza and Penelope were taken care of in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy," Samson told the Miami Herald. "To the extent that there were proceeds from any insurance policy for the benefit of the Marlins, there was never a doubt that Jeffrey and the Marlins would pass those proceeds directly to Penelope."