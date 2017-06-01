MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins have established a trust fund for the mother and 3-month-old daughter of their late ace, Jose Fernandez.

Marlins president David Samson said Thursday that the fund will be used to pay all education costs for Fernandez's daughter, Penelope. Money also will be allocated annually for Fernandez's mother, Maritza.

Samson declined to discuss the amount involved, though industry sources told the Miami Herald the fund was set up via a $700,000 contribution from Major League Baseball.

Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash last September. Samson visited Fernandez's family last weekend and said Penelope looks like her father.

Under MLB policy, the league allocates $1 million to a team should one of its players die. However, the insurance company responsible for those payments was reluctant to issue the full amount after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission concluded in its nearly six-month investigation that Fernandez had been operating the boat at the time of the crash with a blood-alcohol level of .147 and traces of cocaine in his system.

The sides eventually settled on a $700,000 payout.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.