The Arizona Diamondbacks are hopeful that star center fielder A.J. Pollock, who has a right groin strain, can return from the disabled list in two weeks, general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday.

Pollock, whose diagnosis was a Grade 1 strain, has resumed baseball activities and will soon begin a rehab assignment.

"Obviously, we're going to make sure we do this the right way," Hazen told reporters. "We want him back as soon as possible but we want to make sure he's back 100 percent."

Pollock, whose 2016 season ended three weeks early because of a left groin strain, has appeared in 37 games this season, batting .299 with 12 doubles, three triples and two home runs. He has 11 stolen bases and 11 RBIs.

Reymond Fuentes and Gregor Blanco have played in Pollock's absence, and the Diamondbacks have gone 11-4 without him in the lineup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.