        <
        >

          Veteran reliever Jonathan Broxton released by Cardinals

          11:27 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran reliever Jonathan Broxton on Wednesday.

          The 32-year-old right-hander had struggled this season with a 6.89 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

          The Cardinals acquired Broxton in a 2015 trade-deadline deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and he went 3-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 23 2/3 innings down the stretch that season. In 2016, he was 4-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 60 2/3 innings.

          A two-time All-Star, Broxton has 118 career saves in 694 appearances over 13 seasons with a 3.41 ERA and 43-38 record.

          The Cardinals recalled right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Gant opened the season on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin before being optioned to Memphis on May 16.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.