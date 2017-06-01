SEATTLE -- Mariners' designated hitter Nelson Cruz and shortstop Jean Segura left Thursday's game against Colorado with apparent injuries.

Segura injured his right ankle sliding into second base in the fourth inning. Cruz was hit on the top of his left hand by a pitch from Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the third inning and was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth. The team said both players were being examined in the clubhouse.

Segura was trying to advance on a sacrifice fly and slid hard into second base as he was tagged out. Segura's right ankle appeared to get awkwardly pinned under his body on the slide and he put little weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.