Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar will donate his forfeited salary from a two-game suspension last month to two Toronto-area LGBTQ organizations.

Pillar was handed the suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves reliever Jason Motte during a heated on-field confrontation in a May 17 game.

Pillar apologized for using for the slur and has been working with the MLB and the players' union to best determine how to donate his garnished wages.

"It's not lip service," Pillar said. "It's easy to come out and make your apologies and hope people forget, but I meant what I said when I said hopefully I'll be made an example of."

Pillar also caught the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday's 12-2 loss to the Yankees, thrown out by Michelle Cherny, a member of Pride Toronto's board of directors.

The two groups selected are PFLAG, an advocacy and support group for the LGTBQ community, and You Can Play, which seeks to make sports safe and open for athletes regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Blue Jays had long planned to have someone from Pride Toronto throw out the first pitch Thursday to recognize the start of Pride Month. Following the incident in Atlanta, Pillar said he wanted to take part in it.

"There are still some things that are going to be done," he said. "My actions didn't just affect me, they affected this organization as well, and between me and the organization, we're going to do our part."

PFLAG will also conduct sensitivity training sessions for Pillar.