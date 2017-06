The Texas Rangers will designate Sam Dyson for assignment and are hoping to trade the struggling reliever, according to multiple reports.

Dyson began the season as Texas' closer but is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances this season.

If they designate Dyson for assignment, the Rangers will have 10 days to either trade, release or outright him to the minors.

Dyson, 29, helped the Rangers win the AL West title as their closer last season, when he had a 2.43 ERA and 38 saves.