Dexter Fowler, who will get his World Series ring Friday, discusses his first trip back to Wrigley Field since leaving the defending World Series champion Cubs for the Cardinals last offseason. (1:38)

CHICAGO -- Talk about biting the hand that once fed you.

Just moments after former Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler received his World Series ring, he homered to lead off Friday's game between the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, his new team.

Fowler might be the first Cardinals player ever to receive an ovation from the rival crowd at Wrigley Field. He was presented his 2016 World Series ring by former teammates Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward during a pregame ceremony that included a video tribute.

"Those are memories you'll never lose," Fowler said in the Cardinals dugout before the ceremony. "Getting a ring is like closing a chapter in my life."

Fowler is playing in his first game at Wrigley Field since Game 5 of the World Series last season, the first of three in a row that the Cubs would win to capture their first championship in 108 years.

One of the Game 7 heroes -- he homered to lead off the contest -- Fowler left the Cubs via free agency in the offseason, signing a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Cardinals.

He has already faced the Cubs twice in St. Louis, so Friday wasn't so new to him.

"I played against them a few times," Fowler said. "I got the emotions out. Coming here in front of the fans is a little weird, but I'm excited about it."

Dexter Fowler celebrated receiving his 2016 World Series ring from the Cubs by hitting a leadoff home run against them. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Cubs have fond memories of their former leadoff hitter, both in the locker room and on the field. He was the ignition to their championship offense while always playing with a smile on his face, win or lose.

"As a leadoff hitter, when he went well, 'You go, we go,' that's what I told him," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "And there were times when he struggled throughout the year and we always did suffer when he struggled or got hurt."

Before the game, Rizzo said he was looking forward to the ovation for Fowler from Cubs fans.

"He was such a big part of what we did the last two years," Rizzo said. "It'll be fun for him, probably nerve-racking a little bit."

Fowler was asked about the Cubs' struggles. Chicago entered Friday two games under .500, the team's worst mark since Maddon took over before the 2015 season. Both Chicago and St. Louis have fought to stay above .500 this season.

"It's a good team over there," Fowler said. "I'm sure they'll figure it out. We have a good race to the top of the Central here."

Fowler hit a 3-2 pitch from Cubs starter John Lackey out to right field to give the Cardinals an early lead.