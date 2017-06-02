Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski discusses the freak knee injury that landed lefty Eduardo Rodriguez on the DL Friday. (0:47)

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a right knee subluxation.

Rodriguez sustained the injury when he slipped in the bullpen during warmups prior to Thursday night's 7-5 loss in Baltimore.

The 24-year old lefty, who allowed seven runs on four homers yesterday, is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA.

Rodriguez had knee issues last year and slipped on mound in winter ball, too.

"He's more predisposed to that type of subluxation or the movement of the kneecap," Red Sox skipper John Farrell said in spring training.

To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket.

ESPN's Scott Lauber and Eddie Matz contributed to this report.